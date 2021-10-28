Barclays Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $69.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.14.

PNR stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pentair by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 134.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

