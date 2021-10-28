C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CPKPY opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. C.P. Pokphand has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.3249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

