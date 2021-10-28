accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 885 ($11.56) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a market capitalization of £365.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 830.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 710.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

