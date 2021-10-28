accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 885 ($11.56) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a market capitalization of £365.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 830.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 710.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19.
About accesso Technology Group
