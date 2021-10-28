Philip (Phil) Powell Buys 40,000 Shares of BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) Stock

BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) insider Philip (Phil) Powell bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,680.00 ($31,200.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Get BARD1 Life Sciences alerts:

About BARD1 Life Sciences

BARD1 Life Sciences Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of non-invasive diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer to enhance patient outcomes and save lives in Australia. Its cancer diagnostics portfolio includes commercialized hTERT test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing; and diagnostic tests in development for ovarian, breast, lung, prostate, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BARD1 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARD1 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.