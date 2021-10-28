Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,190 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $23,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

