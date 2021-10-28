Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy Sells 727 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jodi Euerle Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24.
Shares of BSX opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
