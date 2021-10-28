Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy Sells 727 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jodi Euerle Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

