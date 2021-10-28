Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $63,876.16 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $75,876.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apria by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apria by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

