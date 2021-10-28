Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $104,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $99,664,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2,271.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 323,602 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,616 shares of company stock valued at $166,864,524. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $291.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -249.17 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.