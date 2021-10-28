SG Americas Securities LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

