Legal & General Group Plc Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $166,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

