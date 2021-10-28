Legal & General Group Plc Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in New Gold were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.46 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $993.97 million, a P/E ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

