The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.