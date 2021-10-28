JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810 in the last three months.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

