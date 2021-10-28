Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 87,726 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,726 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,632 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

