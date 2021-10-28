Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.90. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

