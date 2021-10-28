Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,264 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,773 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $14,053,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

