Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.43 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

