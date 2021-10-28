Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $192,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 57.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 395.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 92.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

