Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.86% of Bristow Group worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Bristow Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bristow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

