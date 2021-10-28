Fmr LLC Has $14.41 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.23% of ePlus worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ePlus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ePlus by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,607 shares of company stock worth $1,421,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.