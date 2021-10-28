iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

