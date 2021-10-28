Fmr LLC Purchases 100,110 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.58% of Aspen Aerogels worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE ASPN opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

