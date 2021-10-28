Fmr LLC Has $16.76 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.24% of American Woodmark worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

