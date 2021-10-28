Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 323,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

