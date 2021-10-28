Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.57. 18,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,670,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 217,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $4,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $30,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

