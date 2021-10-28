Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $168.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twin Disc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Twin Disc worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

