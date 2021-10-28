TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Up 4.4%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.11 and last traded at $62.29. 9,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 852,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $11,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $9,446,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $8,131,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

