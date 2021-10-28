The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van Sells 3,400 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PGR stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

