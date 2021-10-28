The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van Sells 3,400 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PGR stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.
The Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
