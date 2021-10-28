Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.13.
GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.
GSHD opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 412.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
