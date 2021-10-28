Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.13.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

GSHD opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 412.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

