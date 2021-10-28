Morgan Stanley Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $104.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.