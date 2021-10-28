Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.58 and last traded at $66.11. Approximately 362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.