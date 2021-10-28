M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.24.

Shares of MTB opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.71. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

