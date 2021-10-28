Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.07.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
