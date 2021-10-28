Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 797 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Limoneira worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 141.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

