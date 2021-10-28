XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,978 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.01% of XBiotech worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XBiotech by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in XBiotech by 43.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XBiotech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in XBiotech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in XBiotech by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Simard sold 39,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $489,110.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 203,157 shares of company stock worth $2,760,552 in the last ninety days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 60.47%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

