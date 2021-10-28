BlackRock Inc. Sells 26,672 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.15% of Heritage Insurance worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.