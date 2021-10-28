Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Napco Security Technologies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $857.73 million, a PE ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

