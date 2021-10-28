Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.30% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VALQ opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

