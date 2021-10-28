Deutsche Bank AG Sells 425 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

