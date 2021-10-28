Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $306.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $245.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,846.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $220,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.