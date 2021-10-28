Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

