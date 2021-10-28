HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

