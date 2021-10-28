Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Decreases By 87.5%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Titanium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

About Titanium

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

