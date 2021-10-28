Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Decreases By 87.5%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Titanium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About Titanium
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.