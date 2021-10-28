Verra Mobility (VRRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,365,750 shares of company stock valued at $136,867,200. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

