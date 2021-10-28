X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321 over the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

