Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCFF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Trillion Energy International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.52.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

