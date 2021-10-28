Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCFF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Trillion Energy International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.52.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
