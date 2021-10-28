SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at $90,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

