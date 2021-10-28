ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The business had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

