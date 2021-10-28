S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $464.59 and last traded at $464.51, with a volume of 20457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $447.37.

The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.