BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,277,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Athersys worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 23.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Athersys by 3,234.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 692,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Athersys by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 427,666 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Athersys by 28.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

